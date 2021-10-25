85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person killed in double shooting outside Holiday Inn

Monday, October 25 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A shooting in a hotel parking lot left one person dead and another wounded Monday morning.

It was around 9 a.m. when Baton Rouge police were called to a Holiday Inn on Airline Highway near I-12. The coroner was called to the scene shortly afterward.

Sources said a woman was hurt and taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

This incident marks the second shooting involving two people to occur within a 24-hour period. On Sunday night, two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue.

>Click here to read more on the Longridge Avenue case<

At this time, details related to the Airline Highway incident are scarce as authorities are in the process of responding to the situation.

