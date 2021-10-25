Person killed in double shooting outside Holiday Inn

BATON ROUGE - A shooting in a hotel parking lot left one person dead and another wounded Monday morning.

It was around 9 a.m. when Baton Rouge police were called to a Holiday Inn on Airline Highway near I-12. The coroner was called to the scene shortly afterward.

Sources said a woman was hurt and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This incident marks the second shooting involving two people to occur within a 24-hour period. On Sunday night, two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue.

At this time, details related to the Airline Highway incident are scarce as authorities are in the process of responding to the situation.