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Hot Art Cool Nights takes place Friday night in Mid-City
BATON ROUGE — Hot Art Cool Nights took place in mid-city on Friday night as residents enjoyed the festivities.
Attendees enjoyed local art, live music, pop-up shops as Government Street turned into a walkable creative festival.
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The free event encouraged residents to check out local spots and shops as businesses stayed open late.
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