78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person in custody after shots fired on Southern campus during Homecoming

2 hours 6 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, October 18 2025 Oct 18, 2025 October 18, 2025 5:48 PM October 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person is in custody after shots were fired around Swan Avenue near Southern University's campus, officials told WBRZ.

Emergency officials said shots were fired around 5:04 p.m. but no patient was found. The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ at least one person is in custody and they are assisting the Southern University Police Department in investigating.

Trending News

No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days