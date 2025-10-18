78°
Person in custody after shots fired on Southern campus during Homecoming
BATON ROUGE - One person is in custody after shots were fired around Swan Avenue near Southern University's campus, officials told WBRZ.
Emergency officials said shots were fired around 5:04 p.m. but no patient was found. The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ at least one person is in custody and they are assisting the Southern University Police Department in investigating.
No other information was immediately available.
