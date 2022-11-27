Person hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Saturday

BATON ROUGE - One person is hospitalized after they were reportedly shot Saturday at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they believe the shooting happened Saturday at The Villas at Stone Creek apartment complex on Longridge Avenue, just off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Sunday afternoon, police said one victim showed up at a hospital with wounds from the shooting and that officers were responding to the incident around 3:40 p.m. It's unclear when the victim first arrived at the hospital.

The victim's injuries appear non-life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.