Person found dead in pile of abandoned vehicles near Mall of La. after overnight flooding

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead inside a vehicle caught in flood water at a busy underpass overnight.

The victim was found dead inside a vehicle left among a pile of flooded cars abandoned on Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim was a man but could not release his identity as of noon Tuesday.

It's the second known death tied to the severe weather Monday night. Another man died in Port Allen when the vehicle he was is went off-road and became submerged in a canal along LA 415.

The Bluebonnet underpass was one of several spots in Baton Rouge hit hard by flooding late Monday night. I-10 West has been closed for hours at Siegen Lane after water made it onto the roadway.

