72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person found dead in a vehicle along I-10 early Friday morning

3 hours 5 minutes 1 second ago Friday, October 21 2022 Oct 21, 2022 October 21, 2022 7:21 AM October 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in a vehicle off I-10 eastbound just before the split Friday morning, causing police activity that caused major traffic backups, sources told WBRZ.

Traffic cameras in the area showed police units and a coroner's van active on I-10 shortly before the split. Traffic backed up from the split to Port Allen before the scene was cleared and congestion lessened.

Sources said the coroner's van was called for a body found in a vehicle. The man was dead when law enforcement arrived. The coroner's office told WBRZ the man had no visible injuries. 

Trending News

The death is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days