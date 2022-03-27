76°
Person found dead after reported stabbing in Brusly

Sunday, March 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - One person was found dead Sunday morning after a reported stabbing in Brusly.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the incident on Lukeville Lane around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

