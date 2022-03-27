76°
Person found dead after reported stabbing in Brusly
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - One person was found dead Sunday morning after a reported stabbing in Brusly.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the incident on Lukeville Lane around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.
