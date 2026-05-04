St. Helena Parish doesn't have an animal shelter. One rescue group says that has to change

GREENSBURG - After nearly 30 dogs were rescued from what police believe was an illegal breeding operation in St. Helena Parish, a local non-profit says the incident shed light on why the parish needs an animal shelter.

Currently, the parish has no official animal control, and the only pet rescue group operating in the area is Crooked Creeks Kennel.

Krista Keller runs the non-profit. She originally started it as a boarding business, but it turned into a rescue operation after people began dropping off dogs. She says the kennel runs on donations and her own money to keep it running.

"Just do fundraisers as much as I can and everything else I pay out of pocket for, and for three years we've been doing that. We've taken in hundreds of dogs. We've rehabbed them, spayed and neutered them, and adopted them out," Keller said.

In April, police rescued 27 dogs from horrid living conditions in Greensburg. Officers said many of the dogs were malnourished, and investigators described the property as toxic, with dogs living in filth. Those dogs are currently being treated in the New Orleans area.

Candace Hollis was arrested in connection with the case and is being held on a $628.000 bond. Her husband, Charles Hollis, remains at large.

Keller told WBRZ the case did not come as a surprise, given the conditions in the parish.

"I was sad, but I really wasn't surprised because we're in St. Helena Parish and we don't have an animal shelter, we have no animal control," Keller said.

"We don't really have any help in that area. So the stray population is bad, the dog fighting rings are bad, and the backyard breeder situations like that are pretty much around every corner," she said.

Keller said she has reached out to parish officials for funding in the past to help with operations, but was told there is no room in the budget.

"Definitely needs a shelter. There is nowhere for these dogs to go, so our neighboring parishes will not take in a dog across parish lines. The residents of St. Helena Parish have nowhere for the strays or the dogs in need, or the ones that are abandoned, hurt, or injured. There's nowhere for them to go," she said.