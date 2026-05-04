Baton Rouge DA subpoenas ankle monitoring companies over alleged unreported violations

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office is subpoenaing several ankle monitoring companies over claims that offender violations were withheld from prosecutors.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office has been made aware of several instances in the past two weeks where monitoring companies failed to report offender violations in a timely manner as required by law. The companies include Magnolia Monitoring and Homebound Monitoring.

"We've seen an uptick in violations that we've received, also violations that we've found ourselves prior to receiving notifications," Moore said.

Moore says one of the most serious cases involves 25-year-old Ashtin Ursin. Ursin was first arrested on Jan. 25, 2025, on multiple drug and gun charges and posted bond three days later.

He was rearrested on July 30 for new gun and drug charges. He was later allowed to bond out in March after agreeing to house arrest with an ankle monitor.

A report from homebound monitoring covering April 14 to April 27 showed at least 110 violations, including multiple trips to Ascension Parish and a three-day trip to Houston, Texas.

Moore said his office was not notified of any of those violations and has filed a motion to revoke Ursin's bond.

"What's not good is that we find it ourselves and have to make a request and it's not reported to us," Moore said. "That means the monitoring company isn't monitoring the way that it should, so that's what we're trying to figure out right now."

A high school student, Marcus Washington, has also drawn attention after being connected to the Mall of Louisiana shooting while on a monitoring device. He has not been charged with anything related to that shooting.

Investigators found Washington had turned off his court-ordered phone monitoring device about an hour before shots were fired at the mall. He had originally been placed on an ankle monitor after bringing a gun to Istrouma High School in February and accidentally discharging it.

A commissioner had switched him from the ankle monitor, which he allegedly was not charging properly, to a phone monitoring system.

"We as law enforcement always rather the ankle monitor, which is 24/7, versus a phone, which is hit or miss whenever a phone call is made to that particular device," Moore said.

Moore has also filed to have Washington's bond revoked.

Magnola and Homebound did not respond to emails Monday.