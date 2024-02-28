Permit-free concealed carry bill set to become law, takes effect July 4

BATON ROUGE - A bill to remove the permit requirement for concealed handgun carry in Louisiana received final approval from the legislature and is waiting on Governor Jeff Landry's signature on Wednesday.

The law, which takes effect July 4, 2024, allows any law-abiding citizen over 18 to own and concealed carry a weapon without the need for a permit or training.

"Criminals already carry concealed firearms without regard for the law. Constitutional Carry simply puts law-abiding citizens on equal footing," Landry posted Wednesday.

Editor's note: A former version of this story said Governor Landy signed the measure Wednesday. Landry's staff said he has not signed the bill, but plans to do so next week.