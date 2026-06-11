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Pentagon resumes normal operations after lock down caused by false alarm by malfunctioning sensor

1 hour 51 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 12:23 PM June 11, 2026 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Pentagon went into a shelter-in-place on Thursday after reports of a potential air hazard situation, officials told CNN.

The incident locked down multiple floors and hallways in the Department of Defense headquarters. A spokesperson told CNN that building monitoring systems detected an air-quality issue, prompting precautionary measures while officials worked to determine its source.

The evacuation was triggered when a Pentagon sensor system detected the possible presence of anthrax, officials told CNN. But the sensor system was malfunctioning, sources added, causing the false alarm.

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At 12:31 p.m., Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that the Pentagon resumed normal operations.

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