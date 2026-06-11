92°
Latest Weather Blog
Pentagon resumes normal operations after lock down caused by false alarm by malfunctioning sensor
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Pentagon went into a shelter-in-place on Thursday after reports of a potential air hazard situation, officials told CNN.
The incident locked down multiple floors and hallways in the Department of Defense headquarters. A spokesperson told CNN that building monitoring systems detected an air-quality issue, prompting precautionary measures while officials worked to determine its source.
The evacuation was triggered when a Pentagon sensor system detected the possible presence of anthrax, officials told CNN. But the sensor system was malfunctioning, sources added, causing the false alarm.
Trending News
At 12:31 p.m., Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that the Pentagon resumed normal operations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pentagon locked down, partially evacuated due to false alarm by malfunctioning sensor
-
Deputies: Napoleonville man arrested for sexual battery of handicapped resident at assisted...
-
Woman working at Elayn Hunt arrested after marijuana is found in her...
-
Convicted rapist found guilty for not registering as sex offender in White...
-
LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton hosts free youth football camp in Baton...
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton hosts free youth football camp in Baton...
-
LSU football has 2026 game time window set by the SEC
-
Jay Johnson using time away from Omaha to rebuild LSU's roster
-
Report: NC State investigating LSU over Will Wade's departure
-
Saints liking QB depth behind Tyler Shough