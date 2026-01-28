32°
Pennington Biomedical's Greaux Healthy initiative combatting obesity comes to St. Mary Parish

2 hours 5 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, January 28 2026 Jan 28, 2026 January 28, 2026 6:15 AM January 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — St. Mary Parish parents looking for help tackling childhood obesity are invited to meet with nutrition experts from Pennington Biomedical Research Center on Wednesday. 

The Healthy Moves tour bus, a traveling initiative of the Baton Rouge research center promoting Greaux Healthy, will stop at the St. Mary Parish Health Unit at 1200 David Drive at 9:30 a.m.

Geaux Healthy is designed to inform communities about essential tools and programs that target obesity, something they have concluded is a growing crisis in Louisiana.

 

