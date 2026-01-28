32°
Pennington Biomedical's Greaux Healthy initiative combatting obesity comes to St. Mary Parish
MORGAN CITY — St. Mary Parish parents looking for help tackling childhood obesity are invited to meet with nutrition experts from Pennington Biomedical Research Center on Wednesday.
The Healthy Moves tour bus, a traveling initiative of the Baton Rouge research center promoting Greaux Healthy, will stop at the St. Mary Parish Health Unit at 1200 David Drive at 9:30 a.m.
Geaux Healthy is designed to inform communities about essential tools and programs that target obesity, something they have concluded is a growing crisis in Louisiana.
