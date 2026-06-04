2 Your Town Clinton: Third annual Feliciana Wildflower Festival expected to bring hundreds to Clinton

CLINTON — The third annual Feliciana Wildflower Festival is happening this weekend, and it's expected to draw hundreds of people to the small town of Clinton.

It all started in 2024 when a group of people started meeting to plan the first-ever wildflower festival.

"In February of 2024, we decided to start meeting and four months later, we had our first festival," Raniee Dunham, festival director, said.



Dunham counted herself in the founding group.

"It was pretty exciting came together really quickly and pretty easily. It felt very meant to be," she added. "It seems like the community embraced it and it was a success."

Since then, the festival has only grown, with vendor booths, exhibits and even educational presentations.

"The purpose of it is to educate people on the purpose of native plants and our pollinators," Dunham said.

They also hand out packets of wildflower seeds so that people can plant their own.

"It is so that families can maybe grow their own wild flowers at home or along their roadsides in front of their homes. We just thought it was a great way to give back to the community," Dunham added.

She made 400 packets to give out at the festival, but other directors are making more.

Each packet contains at least 50 seeds with a wide range of wildflowers.

"It helps pollinators, it helps the local wildlife and it is a great activity for families to do together. To me, it all works well together and it's great for our community and the environment," Dunham added.

WBRZ will be live covering the festival live on Friday during its 2 Your Town coverage in Clinton.