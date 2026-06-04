VIDEO: Police searching for 2 suspects after early morning shooting leaves woman dead at Hammond gas station

HAMMOND — Hammond Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot early Thursday morning at a U.S. 190 gas station.

According to Hammond Police, around 1:15 a.m. at the gas station near Westin Oaks Drive, officers found a woman shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene, they added.

Security footage shows two people getting out of a white sedan, parking at one of the Chevron station's pumps, moments after the driver of a grey sedan got out and walked into the gas station's convenience store. The footage then shows the two people, who were wearing masks and wielding AR-style pistols, begin shooting at the grey car's passenger side, where the woman later pronounced dead, was sitting.

After the shooting, the two suspects then got back into their car while continuing to fire at the grey car before driving west on U.S. 190 toward I-55.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Dustin Williams with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5755 or williams_dj@hammond.org.

WBRZ has reached out to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office to identify the woman killed in the shooting.