Pennington Biomedical launches 'Greaux Healthy' initiative to combat childhood obesity in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the Red Stick Farmers Market leaders have introduced the "Greaux Healthy" initiative to combat childhood obesity.

Thursday morning marked the kickoff of the new statewide campaign to expand awareness and reach through community engagement, mobile outreach and evidence-based tools.

More than one in three Louisiana children are overweight or obese, Pennington said.

The "Greaux Healthy" initiative is providing education and tools to prevent and treat childhood obesity to lower the statistics.

2une In's Abigail Whitam went to Pennington Biomedical Research Center and spoke to organizers of the initiative about how it will help Louisiana's kids.