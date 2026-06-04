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Ascension Parish School Board votes to split Lake Elementary into separate primary, middle school campuses
ST. AMANT — Ascension Parish School Board members voted to split Lake Elementary School into two different campuses earlier this week.
During the board's Tuesday meeting, members decided to split the school into Lake Primary and Lake Middle schools, with kindergarten through fifth-grade students set to attend the primary school and sixth through eighth graders set to attend the middle school.
A new principal and secretary will be hired to assist in the transition, which takes effect in August.
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