Pelosi urges House Judiciary Committee to proceed with articles of impeachment against President Trump

Photo: ABC

WASHINGTON D.C. - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered a statement following recent impeachment hearings centered around President Trump's interactions with Ukraine.

Peolosi sided with the advice of several constitutional law experts who recently told lawmakers the president displayed an abuse of power by pressuring Ukraine to open investigations that could benefit him politically.

Thursday morning, at 8 a.m. Pelosi asked the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with articles of impeachment against the President.

Pelosi said, “Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders, and our heart full of love for America, today I am asking our Chairman to proceed with the articles of impeachment.”