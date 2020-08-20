Pelicans follow lackluster season with disappointing Draft results

Gerald Herbert / Nola.com

The New Orleans Pelicans had slim odds of pulling off a repeat of their NBA Draft lightning bolt from a season ago, and the odds worked out pretty much as expected as the franchise received the 13th overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery was held on Thursday night and New Orleans was slotted in the 13th position entering the draft after Sacramento won a tiebreaker on August 17.

The Pelicans had a 92-percent chance of receiving the 13th pick.

A year ago the Pelicans shocked the world winning the lottery as a longshot enabling them the opportunity to draft the #1 selection Zion Williamson.

The 2020 NBA Draft will be held on Friday, October 16.

Pelicans All-Time Lottery Selections