Pediatric cardiologist arrested in Baton Rouge child porn investigation

BATON ROUGE - An Our Lady of the Lake pediatric cardiologist was fired from the hospital system amid a sheriff's office investigation into child pornography charges.

Deputies arrested Antonio Felipe Belda Wednesday. His $725,000 home on Belmont Avenue, in the Hundred Oaks area of Baton Rouge, was raided earlier in the day.

Belda was charged with 130 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 50 counts of video voyeurism.

Deputies told the WBRZ Investigative Unit they found hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos involving juvenile girls who appear to be under 12-years-old.

The investigation started September 6 following a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, an agency that tracks child abuse.

Deputies wrote in arrest information, Belda's access to children prompted a swift investigation.

When asked about if patients may or may not be involved and if any files were created at hospital properties, a Lake spokesperson told WBRZ: "Since this is an active investigation, I am going to defer to the arresting agency on details."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates and watch WBRZ newscasts for live reports. Stream WBRZ newscasts here.