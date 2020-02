Pedestrian struck on LSU campus, near Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a pedestrian was hit on LSU campus, Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in front of Tiger Stadium, around 9 a.m..

Officials say the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street when they walked into traffic and were hit by a vehicle.

They sustained minor injuries.

Incidentally, on Thursday afternoon, LSU is hosting a Pedestrian Safety meeting on Tower Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.