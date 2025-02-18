58°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian struck by police unit on Florida Boulevard taken to hospital in serious condition
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck by a police unit on Florida Boulevard and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to officials.
Trending News
The pedestrian was struck around the 6900 block of Florida Boulevard around 6:39 p.m., according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Brother and Sister soccer combo take teams to state title games
-
Coroner identifies victim of Monday night shooting
-
Do you know what's on the ballot? Coalition to host town halls...
-
Two hundred teenagers to be selected for participation in early college option...
-
BRPD organizes fundraiser for officer who unexpectedly lost son