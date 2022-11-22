Pedestrian killed in fatal St. James crash Monday night

PAULINA - Louisiana State Police investigated a crash Monday night that left a 46-year-old pedestrian dead in St. James Parish.

Troopers were called to the scene of the crash around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Reportedly, a Chevrolet Silverado was driving east on LA-3125 when Erin Reviere crossed the road across the eastbound lanes. The Silverado hit Reviere, and Reviere was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was properly restrained and was not injured. Toxicology samples were taken from both Reviere and the driver, but impairment on the part of the driver is reportedly not suspected.