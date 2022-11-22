56°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian killed in fatal St. James crash Monday night
PAULINA - Louisiana State Police investigated a crash Monday night that left a 46-year-old pedestrian dead in St. James Parish.
Troopers were called to the scene of the crash around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Reportedly, a Chevrolet Silverado was driving east on LA-3125 when Erin Reviere crossed the road across the eastbound lanes. The Silverado hit Reviere, and Reviere was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Silverado was properly restrained and was not injured. Toxicology samples were taken from both Reviere and the driver, but impairment on the part of the driver is reportedly not suspected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plaquemine police chief leaves jail
-
Crews respond to early-morning house fire near Plank Road; home reported to...
-
Mike Hollins' former youth coach honors victims of the UVA shooting
-
DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10; attacker shot dead by sheriff's...
-
Strange flyers left in dropbox cause HazMat scare, evacuations at Baton Rouge...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...