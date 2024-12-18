67°
Pedestrian hit, killed on Florida Boulevard and Gottlieb Street

Wednesday, December 18 2024 7:41 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Florida Boulevard and Gottlieb Street Wednesday night, according to officials.

Officials told WBRZ around 7:37 p.m. that the coroner had been contacted for a pedestrian that was struck. Sources say the incident was a hit and run.

No other information is available at this time.

