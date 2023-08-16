Pedestrian hit by three vehicles, killed in early-morning Tangipahoa Parish crash Tuesday

PONCHATOULA - State police said a pedestrian was killed on Highway 22 in Tangipahoa Parish early Tuesday morning after he was struck by three vehicles.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash killed Mathew Hennick, 30, who was reportedly walking in the middle of the eastbound lane shortly after 5 a.m.. Troopers said Hennick was struck by three vehicles in succession and was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain vigilant while on roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings," LSP said. "Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Pedestrians should cross roadways in well-lit, designated areas and should always walk facing traffic. These simple steps can enhance safety for pedestrians."