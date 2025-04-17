63°
Pedestrian hit along Main Street in Franklin
FRANKLIN - A person who was hit by a vehicle while walking along Main Street in Franklin was taken to a hospital Sunday night.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. along Main Street between the Walmart and Saucier Road.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown. As of 9 p.m., the roadway was shut down.
No more information was immediately available.
