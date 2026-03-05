Pedestrian crashes remain a major concern among Louisiana Highway Safety Commission

BATON ROUGE - In the Baton Rouge area, there have been more than a dozen pedestrian crashes so far in 2026. Some have been with serious injuries, and one was fatal on March 3.

In Louisiana, there are an average of 1,400 pedestrian crashes a year. That's according to Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Public Information Officer Greg Fischer.

"When you're a pedestrian, you're extremely vulnerable. So, most pedestrian crashes end in serious injury or death," said Fischer.

Fischer said speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and low visibility are some of the most common causes of pedestrian crashes.

Baton Rouge consistently ranks top three in the state for most pedestrian crashes per capita, with about 100 a year. Fischer said most end in serious injuries.

"When you're a pedestrian, you're extremely vulnerable. So, most pedestrian crashes end in serious injury or death."

Fischer said simple steps can help protect pedestrians, including staying aware of your surroundings and taking proactive measures.

"Walk facing traffic, wear lights, wear bright protective clothing. Those things can save your life. "The more aware that you are of your surroundings, the more able you will be to prevent a pedestrian crash even if someone walks in front of your car," said Fischer.

Fischer said preliminary 2025 data shows a small decline in pedestrian crashes in Louisiana. Still, he believes the numbers are far too high.