Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian crashes remain a major concern among Louisiana Highway Safety Commission
BATON ROUGE - In the Baton Rouge area, there have been more than a dozen pedestrian crashes so far in 2026. Some have been with serious injuries, and one was fatal on March 3.
In Louisiana, there are an average of 1,400 pedestrian crashes a year. That's according to Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Public Information Officer Greg Fischer.
"When you're a pedestrian, you're extremely vulnerable. So, most pedestrian crashes end in serious injury or death," said Fischer.
Fischer said speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and low visibility are some of the most common causes of pedestrian crashes.
Baton Rouge consistently ranks top three in the state for most pedestrian crashes per capita, with about 100 a year. Fischer said most end in serious injuries.
"When you're a pedestrian, you're extremely vulnerable. So, most pedestrian crashes end in serious injury or death."
Fischer said simple steps can help protect pedestrians, including staying aware of your surroundings and taking proactive measures.
Trending News
"Walk facing traffic, wear lights, wear bright protective clothing. Those things can save your life. "The more aware that you are of your surroundings, the more able you will be to prevent a pedestrian crash even if someone walks in front of your car," said Fischer.
Fischer said preliminary 2025 data shows a small decline in pedestrian crashes in Louisiana. Still, he believes the numbers are far too high.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Gonzales mayor and local business owner at odds...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Former Elayn Hunt major arrested for malfeasance, allegedly had...
-
Landry: Settlement with major oil company will give state access to 150,000...
-
Man who kidnapped, shot victim and left him to die sentenced to...
-
72-year-old Baton Rouge man gets plea deal deadline in child porn case...
Sports Video
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth