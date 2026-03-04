71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person critically injured after being hit by vehicle on Plank Road

2 hours 2 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 10:14 PM March 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Plank Road, emergency officials told WBRZ.

Officials received the call for a pedestrian struck around 8:30 p.m. at Plank Road and Harding Boulevard. 

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days