Person critically injured after being hit by vehicle on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Plank Road, emergency officials told WBRZ.
Officials received the call for a pedestrian struck around 8:30 p.m. at Plank Road and Harding Boulevard.
No other information is available at this time.
