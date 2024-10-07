Pecue Lane on track to be finished in 2026; residents looking forward to improvements

BATON ROUGE - The third and final phase of the $72 million Pecue Lane expansion project still has two years to go.

Residents like David Mohr say they are looking forward to the upgrades the project will bring, despite some minor inconveniences right now. Mohr said he has noticed an uptick in thru traffic in the Woodridge subdivision where he lives.

"I think we have 600 homes in this neighborhood and there's one functioning entrance up here at Woodridge. They're putting in another one which I hope will alleviate some of this traffic backlog," Mohr said.

This phase of the project includes installing entrance and exit ramps at I-10, as well as a diverging diamond interchange. Other upgrades include a new larger roadway in both directions between Airline Highway and Perkins Road. Mohr believes the more convenient access to the interstate will bring in more businesses and investments into the area.

"I'm a Navy veteran and I heard there's a VA hospital looking for a site to build a new hospital... and more options for veterans would be a plus," Mohr said.

Later this year, DOTD said traffic will be shifted onto the new roadway. The project in its entirety is slated to be done in the second quarter of 2026, weather permitting.