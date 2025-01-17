Patterson water shut off Friday after water main broke

PATTERSON - Patterson's water was shut off Friday after a water main broke at U.S. 90 and Railroad Avenue, the town said.

According to Mayor Rodney Grogan, the severity of the break resulted in contractors being called. Grogan also said the town is going under a boil advisory when the water returns due to the damage.

Grogan did not say when the break is expected to be fixed, however, a post made at 11:30 a.m. said repairs were going to take at least three or four hours.

Two schools — Patterson Junior High and Watts Elementary — dismissed their students early at 10:30 a.m. as a result of the water issues.