Patterson water customers will not have water Monday night

Monday, February 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON — Patterson residents will not have water Monday night.

The city's water supply is being repaired from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

"Sorry for any and all inconveniences," officials said.

