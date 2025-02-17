45°
Patterson water customers will not have water Monday night
PATTERSON — Patterson residents will not have water Monday night.
The city's water supply is being repaired from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.
"Sorry for any and all inconveniences," officials said.
