Patterson waiving permitting fees through mid-November for work related to storm damage
PATTERSON — The city of Patterson will be waiving permitting fees relating to storm damage caused by Hurricane Francine through November, local officials said.
The waiving of fees started Monday and extends for 60 days. It is important to note that the waiving of fees still means homeowners, business owners and contractors are required to obtain necessary permits.
Online permit applications can be found here. The waived fees last until Nov. 15.
