Patterson waiving permitting fees through mid-November for work related to storm damage

30 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, September 17 2024 Sep 17, 2024 September 17, 2024 12:16 PM September 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON — The city of Patterson will be waiving permitting fees relating to storm damage caused by Hurricane Francine through November, local officials said.

The waiving of fees started Monday and extends for 60 days. It is important to note that the waiving of fees still means homeowners, business owners and contractors are required to obtain necessary permits.

Online permit applications can be found here. The waived fees last until Nov. 15.

