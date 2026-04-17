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Patterson man arrested on CSAM charges facing additional charges, including sexual abuse of animal

25 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 10:10 AM April 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON — A Patterson man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges earlier this week has been charged with several more counts of child sexual abuse material possession, as well as the sexual abuse of an animal, St. Mary Parish deputies said. 

Henry Manuel Rabelo, 42, was arrested on Monday after deputies raided his home and found child sexual abuse material. He was initially charged with 24 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. 

However, deputies later found additional files that led to another 24 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

Rabelo was charged with the additional counts on Thursday. 

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