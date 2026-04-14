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Patterson man arrested for allegedly having child sexual abuse material

2 hours 10 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 2:00 PM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON — St. Mary Parish deputies arrested a Patterson man for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material. 

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant on Monday and found CSAM in 42-year-old Henry Manuel Rabelo's possession. 

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Rabelo was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on two counts of child sexual abuse material. 

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