Pat Shingleton: "Winter Count and Coold Towels"

The term “winter count” is derived from the Lakota or Sioux tribe’s terms “waniyetu,” referring to the season of winter and “wowapi,” referring to anything noted, counted or read. The Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society reported that as early as the seventeenth century, Plains Indian groups kept pictographic calendrical winter counts. It is assumed that during the harsh winters the tribes were clustered inside, away from the elements, to recollect important events such as battles with other groups, deaths of leaders and famines, occurring during the previous seasons. Some of the winter counts frequently depicted famines and important natural occasions such as extreme climate conditions. Other tribes that maintained winter counts were the Blackfeet, Kiowa and Mandan tribes. Winter counts began with the first snowfall following autumn. In closing, an icy towel is a must and a great means to beat-the-heat. A quick swipe across the brow provides relief that lasts for a few more holes. Years ago, Todd Ross, shared an interesting story about a procedure his dad, J.R. Ross, used. On his golf outings, a small bucket contained hand towels soaked in a mixture of ice water and rubbing alcohol. Once he “wrung-out” the towel the alcohol began a unique cooling process. Alcohol evaporates quicker than water and when it interacts with hot air, the evaporation process gathers energy to activate the phase change from liquid to gas. A typical cold towel feels even colder with the combination of rubbing alcohol.