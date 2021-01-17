Pat Shingleton: "The Index and The Coal Shute..."

Years ago, mechanical engineer Maurice Bluestein tested the authenticity of the wind-chill index on February 11, 2000. The index was originally developed to determine how excessive wind and bitterly cold temperatures react to exposed skin and possible hypothermia. On a bitterly cold day when the temperature was -25 and the wind chill factor -65, he noticed that his skin wasn’t freezing as prescribed by the index. This index was tested in the Antarctic in the 1940s, measuring the time it takes for cans of water to freeze at different wind speeds and temperatures. Human skin freezes at a different rate, prompting Bluestein to develop a new model to utilize the “thermal properties of the skin” based upon the “modern heat transfer theory.” In conclusion and another "look-back" to a recent column that highlighted the workings of a coal furnace. In the 1950s, the arrival of the coal truck was a treat for me and my brother Kevin. With faces pressed against the living room window, the coal-man positioned his dump truck adjacent to the basement “coal” window.” His metal chute was attached and once the truck bed was elevated, here came the coal. For us it was the excitement of watching a dump truck dump and the sound of the coal funneling down the chute then rumbling below us into the coal cellar. It sounded like bowling balls hitting a tin roof. The only way the coal-man made his delivery was “if” the ground was frozen. A stuck truck was even more exciting.