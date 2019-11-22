Pat Shingleton: "Pronounciations and 1963 Weather"

My first Thanksgiving in Baton Rouge found me at my girlfriend’s home for Thanksgiving – she’s now my wife. Her ”Muth-aa” informed me that I incorrectly pronounced Houston – “eweston” and humid – “u-mid.” Years ago at my Mom’s Thanksgiving table, an interpreter is needed. “You have something comin’ up,” means an item on your schedule or an upset stomach. “Reddin’ up” is straightening your room and “the table” identifies past experiences during breakfast, lunch or dinner. “Am I in your road?” – is getting in someone’s way and “warsh” is wash - the nation’s capitol is “Warshington.” Thanksgiving dinner includes mashed “baa-tate-uz,” and the state west of Pennsylvania is “Oh-high-Ya.” While, smile, pile and towel are pronounced –“wow, smow-wool, pal and tile.” A “sweeper” is a vacuum and “push buggies” are grocery carts. Setting that aside... Another front will activate showers today and early tomorrow; repeating what occurred in 1963. The preliminary forecast for Dallas and Fort Worth on November 22nd, 1963 called for cooler weather affording the First Lady, Jackie Kennedy, the opportunity of wearing a Chanel wool suit - a suit that she wore until the early hours of November 23rd. The 1961 Lincoln Continental Presidential limousine was flown from Washington D.C. to Texas, the day before. A fast moving front caused a few showers early in the morning and skies were clear for the rest of the day. History notes that because of favorable weather, and the President’s preference, the plastic bubble top was removed and the bullet-proof side windows were rolled down.