Pat Shingleton: "Pap's Wardrobe and Snow Dumping..."
During these weather changes we’re constantly adjusting our wardrobes. Not the case with our grandfather who resided with us. Bert Price wore the same clothing day-in and day-out. His “wardrobe” consisted of cotton long johns, heavy socks, flannel shirt, a railroad hat, work gloves, bib overalls or pants; that included suspenders. His high top shoes were occasionally covered with galoshes. He kept the sleeves on his long-sleeve shirt in place with elastic garters. This was his uniform when he was a switchman on the railroad and his uniform during his remaining years. During the winter months he would don a coat called a “mackinaw.” Except for his “Sunday-Go-To-Meetin’” clothes, this was his outfit for all seasons. Surprisingly, I never saw him sweat profusely or shiver. In reference to days gone by...Following a snow storm, way-back-when, pine trees in our backyard were covered and loaded. I would encourage my brother Kevin to stand under the snow-laden branches whereby I would vigorously shake them, unloading 20 pounds onto his head.
