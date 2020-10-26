Pat Shingleton: "October Storms and Zippy Cider..."

On October 28, 1991, a devastating storm formed in the Atlantic. Referred to as the Halloween Storm, 45 mph winds lashed the North Carolina coast for five days. Hurricane-force winds pounded New England and New Jersey was hit with the highest tides since the Great Atlantic Hurricane of '44 as Hurricane Sandy replicated this storm. Another storm was the basis for the novel "The Perfect Storm," and the sinking of the Andrea Gail. It was called "perfect" because of the events that resulted in the storm. An extra-tropical cyclone developed along a cold front accompanied by upper air support and Hurricane Grace making a hairpin turn to the east. These dynamics led to treacherous sea conditions over the western Atlantic. In closing, a fund raiser at Riverside High in Ellwood City, PA, the Varsity “R” Club collected apples from area orchards to make cider. With expected crisp, autumn weather this weekend I'm reminded of a seasonal drink. Apple cider is made from a blend of late harvest apples. Grocers here carry an apple cider that is pasteurized but the cider I remember was unprocessed and the natural yeasts created a fermentation that led to carbonation. A fresh gallon of cider had a distinctive zip and tangy taste and after a few days in our cellar it got zippier. My brother Kevin indulged in some “aged” apple cider that became “hard”, prior to a football game. It was one of the best games he ever played.