Pat Shingleton: "November Events..."

Early November weather events created headlines in days-gone-by. On November 10, 1975, 78 mph winds created waves that caused the 729 foot, 13,600 ton ore carrier, Edmund Fitzgerald, to break-in-half and sink in Lake Superior claiming the crew of 29. November 9, 1982 found seven tornadoes touching down in Los Angeles, CA with three of the twisters originating as waterspouts in Malibu and Long Beach. On November 10, 1998, a "land hurricane" set an all-time record for low pressure for the state of Iowa, measuring 28.54 in Estherville and Spencer. The same system created winds of 93 M.P.H. at La Crosse and Mackinac Island, WI. November 11, 1995 found one of the oldest trees in Alabama toppled by high winds. The storm system swept through the Kymulga Grist Park in Talladega. The 100 foot tree was six feet in diameter and between 200 and 300 years old. Closer to home, today marks an interesting and unusual event that occurred at Lake Sherwood Estates. A Weather News column referenced Joe Grisaffe and his explanation of unusual waves on his 40-acre lake. He explained that the water was moving back and forth as if a tugboat was passing by. Back then, we checked with the US Geological Seismology site, indicating a 7.9 quake, 90 miles south of Fairbanks, AL. This probably caused Joe's waves. In the summer of 1886 a severe earthquake devastated portions of coastal South Carolina. Oddly, two months later, while repairs were underway, another quake destroyed 14,000 chimneys. On June 9, 1994 in Bolivia, an 8.3 quake, centered 390 miles below the surface became the largest deep quake ever reported.