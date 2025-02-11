Pat Shingleton: "Never Before, Hopefully Never Again..."

The short list of weather events that I have experienced includes the coverage of every tropical storm and hurricane that crossed the Gulf of Mexico for the last 40 years. Snow events I can probably count on both hands with record heat on one hand. The Storm Prediction Center designated Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes with an enhanced risk of severe flooding Thursday evening and the Channel 2 Weather Team prepared our coverage with that designation. Here are few quotes that I cataloged during our coverage..."We have never experienced an event such as this in the amount and intensity of accumulated rain in the history of the National Weather Service, " Ken Graham, Meteorologist-In-Charge, National Weather Service, New Orleans. "This is a 100 year event, but I do not like to identify these as such because often they repeat the following year," Josh Eachus, Meteorologist, WBRZ Channel 2. "This was a heroic effort for these three men in this rescue," John Pastorek in covering a tank truck washed off the road in St. Helena Parish and three residents that risked their lives in the rescue of the drive. "What we experience whether it is Gustav as the worst storm to hit Baton Rouge or Tropical Storm Allison that dumped 14 inches of rain on Baton Rouge, these comparatives provide another view of what we are experiencing..." Me...We will continue to experience unprecedented flooding for the next 72 hours.