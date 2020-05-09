Pat Shingleton: "Mom..."

Mother's Day will offer sunshine and 78 degrees for the daytime high. An appropriate salute to all the moms that have done so much for us kids. I'll share a few stories about my late mom, known as Grandma Shirley who would have been 100 last month. During the summer months she carried-out the directives of my dad before he went to work. At sunrise, it was chores, giving us the afternoon for sports-related activities or trips to the pool. Autumn was gorgeous and falling leaves needed to be raked and piled on the garden. With snow-pants, boots, hooded-sweatshirts, gloves, and her home-made stocking hats, we could hardly move during the snowy winters. Springtime was spring-cleaning, from the basement to the attic. What I miss most is the smell and taste of homemade bread - at least twice a week. "Smattered" with butter, peanut butter and her homemade preserves; a meal in itself. She taught us the importance of prayer, work, study, physical exercise, eating and sleep. All six of her children were born in the four seasons. And... a final mention... I had the pleasure of escorting Sue Welsh to our high school prom. Sue was the best looking girl in the class; requesting violets for her corsage. Mom and her friend, Loraine Blinn, remembered a location on Wiley Hill where they grew wild. They picked hundreds of violets and took them to the florist where Sue’s corsage was constructed. I still envision her walks in the yard, where she would enjoy more wild violets, tulips and forsythia. Our brother, Kevin, noted today that he advanced the placing of flowers on Mom's grave at the Catholic Cemetery in Ellwood City, PA, remembering Mom then and now.