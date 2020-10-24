Pat Shingleton: "Marksville's Fish Fry"

Around daybreak on October 23, 1947, the Bajkovs were having breakfast in a cafe in Marksville, LA. The cafe was suddenly filled with news that fish were falling from the sky. Mr.. Bajkov, a biologist for the Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries, took a look. Here's his account: "In an 80,000 square foot area, thousands of freshwater fish, native to local waters, were landing on Main and Monroe streets. The fish were falling in short intervals, landing on roofs and in back yards." Marksville's Bank Director, J.M. Barnham discovered hundreds in his yard while his cashier, J.E. Gremillion was clunked on the head with a "hickory shad." Researchers have reviewed the data from this day that recorded mild weather, light breezes and fog but remain stumped as to the cause of the Great Fish Fall in Marksville. Other similar incidents occurred in Sunderland, England in 1918, as eel-like fish rained-down. Meteorologists have reviewed the data from that day but remain stumped as to what caused the Great Fish Fall in Marksville.