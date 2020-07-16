Pat Shingleton: "It's 'Kool" and Tastes Good!"

The Summer Solstice begins Saturday, June 20th at 4:44 PM, Baton Rouge time. Prior to the official start of Summer we've noticed the opening of the "Stands." Whether they're snow-ball or ice-cream, they provide lots of flavors and an occasional "ice-cream headache." I noticed in our neighborhood, there are also some lemonade stands. When we were kids, lemons were expensive, so my mom stockpiled a fruity beverage that was invented by Edwin Perkins in 1927 called Kool-Aid. She also purchased gallons of a beverage concentrate called Reamer's Lemon Blend. It was also a popular beverage for fans at Forbes Field, where the Pittsburgh Pirates played. Following our own ball-game we'd bee-line it to the frig, quaffing down these refreshing drinks. However, my mom also saved the water from boiled potatoes to better activate the yeast for her home-made bread. Next to a pitcher of "Blend" was a same-colored quart of potato water. For me and even today, potato water is very refreshing... Whether it's a packet or a tub, more than 563 million gallons of Kool-Aid are consumed each year with 225 million gallons gulped during the summer months. Gallon-for-gallon, it's the number one most consumed beverage for kids.