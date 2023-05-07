Pat Shingleton: "Homemade Battleships and Baby Powder"

Thursday's thundershowers triggered reminder of an earlier childhood event. Prior to a strong thunderstorm we would stash make-shift battleships and destroyers either in or outside the garage. A couple of pieces of two-by-fours replicated the hull of the ship and by nailing additional scrap pieces to the hull we were able to replicate the needed vessel. Ten-penny nails angled into the sides of the boat had us believing that they looked exactly like the guns on a battleship. While our ships were in “dry-dock” a strong thunderstorm sent a river of water over Longview Drive with enough force to carry the boats onto Brighton Road. It was fun, while it lasted, as complaints from neighbors found Tommy Ferruchie’s Gas Station extremely busy replacing and repairing punctured tires. In closing, baby powder isn’t just for baby, especially at this time of year. I told our Sports Director, Mike Cauble, that many athletes use baby powder before they suit up to reduce sweat and discomfort. When I told him I use the lavender, Johnson’s baby powder, he told me to, “Get Lost!” Even though heat advisories and excessive heat warnings haven't been as numerous as previous summers we’ve encouraged our readers and viewers to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Talcum and baby powder can cool you down by sprinkling some on your bed sheets. Powder eliminates squeaky floorboards and can assist in untying the hard knot of a shoelace. If you see Mike Cauble out and about this weekend, ask him if he’s using baby powder.