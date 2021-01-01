Pat Shingleton: "California Rain and Charles Shultz"

Pat Shingleton's Weather News Wednesday, December 9, 2009

As the "Wildfire" season closes, California will now enter its wet-weather season. The season may include extensive periods of rain and mudslides. No previous season compares to what the state experienced 159 years ago. The 30 days of rain in December 1861 and January 1862 was the equivalent of at least a 30,000 year flood event. Weatherwise magazine reported that from December 24, 1861 to January 21, 1862, rain occurred in the state on 28 out of 39 days. San Francisco logged 34 inches of rain in that time period, Sacramento had 37 inches and Nevada City, located in the Sierra Nevada mountains, recorded snowfall equivalent to 115 inches of rain. Flooding in Los Angeles was the result of 35 inches of rain. A bulge in the jet stream and a stationary trough of low pressure stalled, causing the deluge. Also, the comic strip “Peanuts” would regularly depict a variety of weather scenes: Snoopy sunbathing atop his box, Lucy carrying an umbrella, Charlie shoveling snow. The Little Blue Book noted that on December 9, 1965, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” premiered on television and was based on the Infancy Narrative of St. Luke as Charlie tries to find the true meaning of Christmas. The program won an Emmy and a Peabody Award, resulting in 30 additional Peanuts shows. Peanuts creator, Charles Schultz’s first job was a cartoonist at the Catholic magazine, Timeless Topix. His cartoon strip was retired in January, 2000 and when the final “Peanuts” cartoon appeared in the Sunday papers, he died in his sleep on February 12, 2000.