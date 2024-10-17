Pat Shingleton: "Archived Storms..."

We've designated the fourth storm of Hurricane Season-2016. Danielle should be a big rain maker in the coast of Mexico. As noted previously, the nation's deadliest hurricane disaster happened in 1900 when as storm surge caused 8,000 deaths with estimates as high as 12,000. Prior to "storm-naming" it was referred to as the "Atlantic-Gulf Hurricane of 1919," hitting Corpus Christi on September 14. On September 13, 1928, 1,836 died from a lake surge following the Okeechobee hurricane. The "Florida Keys-Labor Day Hurricane of 1935" moved through the Florida Keys and the Southeast killing 408. The "Long Island Express of 1938" battered southern New England and in 1944 the "Great Atlantic Hurricane" sank a Navy destroyer, minesweeper, two Coast Guard cutters and a light vessel. Hurricane Carol caused $461 million in damage on August 31, 1954. A few days later Hurricane Edna blasted Cape Cod killing 20. Rewinding to 1954 when Hurricane Hazel hit the Carolinas. On October 15, Hazel moved north through Pennsylvania, New York and Canada. One year later, Hurricanes Connie and Diane were only five days apart, nailing North Carolina then flooding Massachusetts. Well-known to our area and the Texas coast was Hurricane Audrey in June 1957. Storm surges advanced inland for 25 miles, killing 390. In September 1965, Betsy hit Lafourche Parish, then moved inland, killing 75 in Louisiana. Another hurricane making headlines for Baton Rouge was Camille in August 1969. Winds, storm surge and rain killed 143 on the coast. Rounding out the list is Alicia in 1983 that battered Galveston, Hugo in 1989 that swamped Charleston, S.C. and Andrew, the most destructive on record, before Gustav impacted Baton Rouge in 1992. Floyd hammered Cape Fear in September, 1999.