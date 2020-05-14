Pat Shingleton: "An Airship and A Spillway..."

Eight years ago, "L.E.M.V." or Long Endurance Multi-Intelligence Vehicle was tested at

Lakehurst Naval Facility in New Jersey. This is the same location where the

Hindenburg exploded on May 6, 1937. On February 12, 1935, the airship, U.S.S. Macon

completed a training mission near Santa Barbara, south of Point Sur and incurred

a batch of squally weather. Once Lt. Commander Herbert Wiley ordered a maneuver,

a gust jarred the airship's fin. Efforts to control it were futile and before it

plunged into the ocean, Wiley gave the order to abandon ship. With inflatable

vests, rafts and warm water temperatures, all but two of the 83-member crew

survived. Its sister ship, Akron, crashed two years earlier killing 73. One of the

survivor's was Lt. Commander Wiley. On May 7, 2011, hydrologists monitored the

record rise of the Mississippi River. The National Weather Service's

River Flood History posted a timely item. In 1543, Hernando Desoto experienced a

40 day flood near what-is-now, Memphis. In 1788 a hurricane caused severe flooding

which also marked the arrival of Acadian settlers at Fort Bute, Manchac as they

also set-foot in Baton Rouge. Another spring-flooding episode occurred in 1825,

known as the last inundation of New Orleans on the lower Mississippi. During

the greatest flood in history, Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover was elected

President, enacting legislation to implement control projects. A year later the

Bonnet Carre Spillway began with a capacity flow that would match Niagara Falls.