Pat Shingleton: "An Airship and A Spillway..."

53 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2020 May 14, 2020 May 14, 2020 10:38 PM May 14, 2020 in Pat Shingleton Column
By: Pat Shingleton

Eight years ago, "L.E.M.V." or Long Endurance Multi-Intelligence Vehicle was tested at
Lakehurst Naval Facility in New Jersey.  This is the same location where the
Hindenburg exploded on May 6, 1937. On February 12, 1935, the airship, U.S.S. Macon  
completed a training mission near Santa Barbara, south of Point Sur and incurred
a batch of squally weather. Once Lt. Commander  Herbert Wiley ordered a maneuver,
a gust jarred the airship's fin. Efforts to control it were futile and before it
plunged into the ocean, Wiley gave the order to abandon ship. With inflatable
vests, rafts and warm water temperatures, all but two of the 83-member crew
survived. Its sister ship, Akron, crashed two years earlier killing 73. One of the
survivor's was Lt. Commander Wiley. On May 7, 2011, hydrologists monitored the
record rise of the Mississippi River. The National Weather Service's 
River Flood History posted a timely item. In 1543, Hernando Desoto experienced a
40 day flood near what-is-now, Memphis. In 1788 a hurricane caused severe flooding
which also marked the arrival of Acadian settlers at Fort Bute, Manchac as they
also set-foot in Baton  Rouge. Another spring-flooding episode occurred in 1825,
known as the last inundation of New Orleans on the lower Mississippi. During
the greatest flood in history, Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover was elected
President, enacting legislation to implement control projects. A year later the
Bonnet Carre Spillway began with a capacity flow that would match Niagara Falls.

