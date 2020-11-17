Pat Shingleton:

Early November weather events created headlines in days-gone-by. On November 10, 1975, 78 mph winds created waves that caused the 729 foot, 13,600 ton ore carrier, Edmund Fitzgerald, to break-in-half and sink in Lake Superior claiming the crew of 29. November 9, 1982 found seven tornadoes touching down in Los Angeles, CA with three of the twisters originating as waterspouts in Malibu and Long Beach. On November 10, 1998, a "land hurricane" set an all-time record for low pressure for the state of Iowa, measuring 28.54 in Estherville and Spencer. The same system cranked winds of 93 mph at La Crosse and Mackinac Island, WI. November 11, 1995 found one of the oldest trees in Alabama toppled by high winds. The storm system swept through the Kymulga Grist Park in Talladega. The 100 foot tree was six feet in diameter and between 200 and 300 years old. Today’s date marks the first episode where a gelatinous mass fell from the sky. It occurred in New York in 1846 as a four-foot luminous ball hit the city accompanied by an offensive odor. In West Meath, Ireland in 1958, a similar ball landed in a farmer’s field. Locals converged on the site collecting the residue in pots for its healing power and called it “bog butter.” Locals believed that a falling star turned into jelly or “powdre ser,” translated to the “rot of the stars.” Another incident in Russia in 1832 found a field coated in a yellow, combustible matter. Another incident occurred in North Carolina in 1957 where five “strange, floating-foam objects” hit the ground and froze the fingertips when touched. The objects smelled of sulfur.