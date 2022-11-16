Pat's Coats for Kids: How to donate to help kids in need this winter

BATON ROUGE - For 34 years, Pat's Coats for Kids has been providing warm coats and jackets for underprivileged students in need around the Baton Rouge area, and this year is no different.

Throughout WBRZ's broadcasts on Wednesday, operators will be ready at a phone bank right here at WBRZ ready to take any donations our viewers would like to make. We'll hear from our sponsors, volunteers, and others who help make this community project possible.

For more information about Pat's Coats for Kids and how you can donate, check the fundraiser page here.

Donations can be made over the phone by calling (225) 408-2410.