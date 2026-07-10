88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pastor sues library following termination over failure to use co-worker's preferred pronouns

1 hour 33 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2026 Jul 10, 2026 July 10, 2026 2:26 PM July 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A lawsuit was filed by a local pastor after he was fired from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library for allegedly refusing to use a co-worker's preferred pronouns.

Reverend Luke Ash, lead pastor at Stevendale Baptist Church, filed a lawsuit on Thursday, claiming that the library fired him due to his religious beliefs, which allegedly prevented him from using a co-worker's preferred gender pronouns.

According to Liberty Counsel, a Christian civil liberties law firm representing Ash, in July 2025, following Ash's refusal to call a library co-worker by their preferred pronouns, supervisors allegedly reminded him of the library's policy, which entitles employees to be addressed by their chosen name and pronouns. 

The lawsuit states that following this encounter, Ash's employment was terminated, with the library claiming it was due to his refusal to use preferred pronouns. 

Trending News

In the lawsuit, Ash claimed that the library's inclusivity policy violated his First Amendment rights and requested to be reinstated to his former position along with backpay and damages. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days